Law Hub advocates reforms in criminal justice law

Law Hub Development and Advocacy Centre has advocated massive reforms in the administration of criminal justice law to address insecurity and congestion in the country’s correctional centers.

The appeal was made at the opening of a one-day assessment and capacity building workshop on the Kaduna State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) for criminal justice stakeholders in the state.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Osita Chukwuma, the Executive Director, represented by the Programme Officer, Maryam Ibrahim, emphasized the importance of this initiative.

Mr. Chukwuma highlighted the long-standing partnership with Kaduna State and expressed confidence in the support from the Chief Judge and other criminal justice actors, anticipating significant reforms in Kaduna’s criminal justice system.

He commended Kaduna State for its leadership in enacting the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) and the accompanying Practice Direction, positioning the state to implement global best practices.

He noted that the workshop, supported by the MacArthur Foundation, aims to assess the implementation of the ACJL, identify challenges, and provide technical support to enhance criminal justice administration.

He added that “This project, previously implemented in several states, focuses on knowledge sharing, capacity building, and continuous updating of criminal justice laws.”

Chukwuma stressed the importance of synergy and information sharing among stakeholders to ensure sustainable reforms.

He acknowledged the critical role of all present in upholding the objectives of the ACJL and praised Kaduna State’s efforts in adopting and implementing the law.

In a goodwill message, the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Muhammad Aliyu represented by Justice Manir Ladan, reiterated the significance of the workshop in enhancing the administration of criminal justice.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts with Law Hub and the MacArthur Foundation in addressing gaps and ensuring the smooth dispensation of justice.

The workshop also called for continued support and collaboration among stakeholders to achieve landmark success in criminal justice reform, benefiting not only Kaduna State but also the entire country.