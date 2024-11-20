Late Sen. Ubah made N50m secret donation during B/Haram attack on Borno — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah had during one of the Boko Haram attacks on Borno State, made a donation of N50 million into his account and asked him not to make it public.

Shettima spoke Tuesday during a valedictory session organised by the Senate to honour the late Senator (APC, Anambra South) who died on July 26, 2024, at the age of 52.

The vice president said, “His generosity knows no bounds. There was a time when Boko Haram viciously attacked the community in Borno State. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah reached out to me. He sent to my account a donation of N50 million and said ‘Please, I do not want this donation to be publicised.’ Ifeanyi Ubah was a good man.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced that the day had been set aside to honour the life and time of Senator Ubah, drawing the attention of senators to their departed colleague’s seat adorned with the Nigerian flag and four symbolic candles as a mark of respect.

Akpabio described the late businessman from Otolo, Nnewi North, Anambra State, as a visionary leader with extraordinary empathy for all and a champion for economic empowerment and community development.

Senators took turns during the valedictory session to pay tributes to their departed colleague, praying to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Former Anambra State governor, Chris Ngige, Senator Uche Ekwunife who represented Anambra Central at the National Assembly, and many other prominent personalities attended the event.