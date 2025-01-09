‘Late Prof Yaqub is a colossus in the academic environment globally’

The late former vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Nuhu Omeiza Yaqub, has been described as one of the best brains in the Ebira nation and a colossus in the academic environment globally.

The Managing Partner, Temoy Associates Ltd, Abuja, Bernard Balogun, stated this in a tribute to the late Prof. Yaquab, who died on Saturday.

He said Prof. Yaquab was a gentleman who had no social class differential in his lexicon but treated everyone according to his or her social status, irrespective of tribe or religion and always willing to give a helping hand, which he does so happily.

“He was a true Marxist exemplified. He cannot be described as an ostentatious dresser. No. He was a moderate dresser in his well-starched and ironed kaftan with a befitting cap. He talked with a measure of confidence, often peeping out of his medicated glasses to be sure he was communicating and that you grasped his message,” he said.

While noting that he exemplified his teaching skill in his communication, he said “as VC of UniAbuja, he would come over to our office, always with a standard question playing around his lips – is teacher in – meaning is Prof. Tom Adaba in the office?

“It is important l add this. As VC of the University of Abuja from 2004-2009, his tenure was marked with remarkable developments. One significant achievement was that his tenure witnessed the relocation of the university to its permanent site, a development many had thought was impossible at the time.”

“Call him once on the phone, he will call you three times in return with an explanation why he could not pick when you called. Of course, l always had a standard reply – Prof, you owe me no explanation.”

He said: “Please, do not consider this as blasphemous – l believe GOD cheated us with the sudden death of Professor Nuhu Omeiza Yaquab.”

He, however, commiserates with his family and to all who are connected to him, one way or the other, especially the paramount ruler of Ebiraland and Governor Usman Ododo.