Late policemen’s relatives get N45m in Ogun

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ogun State, Olarenwaju Oladimeji, has presented cheques worth N45.975 million to 26 families of policemen and women who died in the line of duty in the state.

Presenting the cheques at the state police command in Abeokuta, the CP said it was part of the welfare gesture of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, in ensuring that families of policemen and women who lost their lives “do not feel the pain of the loss. The IGP knows how difficult it is when you lose a dear one.

“My advice is that the money should be judiciously utilised. For those who can trade, look for a trade you can do to feed yourself and train your children. For those who want to use it for education, please use it wisely.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms Blessing Owie thanked the IGP for remembering them.