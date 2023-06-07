Late Ihedioha’s mum always prayed for me – Obi

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has disclosed how Dorothy Ihedioha, mother of Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo state, always prayed for…

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has disclosed how Dorothy Ihedioha, mother of Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo state, always prayed for him while alive.

He spoke Tuesday in Abuja at the service of songs in honour of late Dorothy, who died on April 20, 2023. She was aged 90.

Obi said: “My brother Emeka (former Imo state governor) and I are in different parties but it will shock you to know that I am always in his house to see mama and see the wife. I would tell him that I was there to see mama and not for politics. She always prayed for me, saying ‘God will continue to guide you, whatever you are looking for, God will give it to you’

“So, that was how motherly she was to all of us. She always said ‘you and your brothers should always be brothers, you people should not quarrel’ and I will respond saying, ‘mama, we will not quarrel. Politics will not separate us and will not make us quarrel’”

He asked God to grant her soul eternal rest.

Also speaking, former governor of Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, noted that the late Mama Dorothy lived a fulfilled life.

He said: “I am still honestly in mourning mood as a son to mama and as a son I am also very fulfilled that our mother is being celebrated for living a very good and fulfilled life.

“We shall continue to remember her for what she’s been, a mother and a pillar of support. She was a mother to all of us who are friends to her children and in my own case in particular, she was a mother to me outside of my own mother, who mother passed on 21 years ago.”,

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), represented by his wife, Titi, prayed to God to repose her soul and give Emeka’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Mama has gone to be with the Lord. Mama has seen, mama has conquered, mama has gone to be with the Lord,” Atiku added.

