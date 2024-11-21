Late FCT PDP chair, Alhassan Gwagwa, a detribalised leader – Aduda

The immediate past Senator representing the FCT, Philip Aduda, has condoled with the family of the late chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the FCT, Late Alhaji Alhassan Gwagwa, describing him as a detribalised leader.

Aduda was accompanied by the newly elected FCT PDP Chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Mohammed Yenche, former FCT Commissioner for Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Mr Ezekiel Musa Dalhatu and some party stalwarts to the family of the deceased at his Suleja residence on Wednesday.

He said the death of Gwagwa, a founding member and leader of the PDP in FCT, had left a vacuum, saying the late PDP chairman brought him and other stakeholders into the party.

He called on the deceased’s family members to unite, love themselves while praying God to grant the deceased an eternal rest.

City & Crime reports that the former FCT PDP chairman died in Abuja last week at the age of 81 after a protracted illness.