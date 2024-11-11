Late COAS, Lagbaja, to be buried Friday

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, would be buried in Abuja on Friday.

His immediate elder brother, Moshood Lagbaja, disclosed this in Osogbo, Osun State, during a condolence visit by St Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA).

He said the military could not release his remains to the family, but assured them he would be given a befitting burial in Abuja on Friday.

SPONSOR AD

The delegation presented a condolence letter signed by Global President of the association, Tade Adekunle, and and General Secretary, Leye Odetoyinbo, to the family.

Speaking on behalf of SCOBA, leader of the delegation, who is also the 1st Vice President, Engineer Adesina Salami, described late Lagbaja as an exceptional individual, a proud Charlean, and a distinguished military leader who served the nation with unwavering dedication.

Salami said, “We mourn the loss of an exceptional individual, a proud Charlean, and a distinguished military leader who served our nation with unwavering dedication. Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s remarkable life, selfless service, and enduring legacy inspire us.

“He made an inspiring and unforgettable impact on the Charlean Family Worldwide during his glorious lifetime.

“May the comforting presence of Almighty God surround you during this difficult time. May His peace, love, and strength sustain you as you navigate the darkness of grief.

“We pray that the cherished memories of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s love, wisdom, and accomplishments bring solace to your hearts and may his exemplary life continue to inspire generations to come.”