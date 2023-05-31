LASTMA threatens to impound vehicles impeding traffic at fuel stations

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has threatened to impound vehicles impeding free flow of traffic around filling stations. The General Manager of LASTMA,…

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has threatened to impound vehicles impeding free flow of traffic around filling stations.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this while deploying more officers on traffic duty around filling stations across the state.

Oreagba explained that the deployment became imperative following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately while queuing to buy fuel.

He expressed displeasure at the disorderly behaviour of drivers who queued haphazardly around filling stations and disrupted free flow of traffic.

He also urged petrol attendants and marketers to ensure that products were sold in an orderly manner so as not to infringe on the rights of road users.

He said, “Buying fuel is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flow across the state. In as much as we want our roads to be free, we do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users across the state”.

