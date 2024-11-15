Last-Minute Rush in Ondo As Residents troop to Markets on election eve

Residents of Ondo state are making last-minute rush to purchase consumable items ahead of Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election.

Daily Trust correspondent who had been monitoring activities in the state ahead of the exercise reports that some residents are storming the markets to stock up their homes.

The decision, according to some of them, is to avoid effect of the restriction of movement on the day of the poll.

Akure, the capital city, is currently booming with activities as visitors are trooping in ahead of the exercise.

While some are trooping the markets, food stores, supermarkets, others are also busy discussing the likely events that may arise during and after the poll.

At the popular Oba Adesida and Oba Adedeji markets, some residents who spoke to Daily Trust said they were not leaving anything to chance because of the election exercise.

“I have to stock my home because we don’t know what could happen. The desperation by the politicians is just too much,” one the residents, Ms Abiola Adedapo, said.

Another resident and civil servant, Agboola Bisi, said she had to rush down to the store to get some food items.

“Since the election is tomorrow, I felt we should not take any chance than to stock the house. The election is a few hours away, and we can both see the hustling and bustling,” she said.

A trader in one of the markets, Ahmed Musa, said he is making quick sales, noting that the sales were also encouraging.

“I am happy at how people (residents) have been trooping here since morning. Many of us are making brisk sales. I pray that the election goes on smoothly on Saturday,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 17 political parties fielded governorship candidates for Saturday’s election.

Although the exercise would likely be a two-horse race between incumbent governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Anti-riot policemen are stationed at strategic locations of the state while some patrolling the streets with their loud siren.

Campaigns are over, but supporters of the major political parties were seen canvassing for votes in some of the streets within the state capital.