✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Last-gasp goals give AC Milan stunning win over Parma

ac milan and super eagles player, samuel chukwueze
ac milan and super eagles player, samuel chukwueze

AC Milan turned jeers to cheers on Sunday as two goals in stoppage time gave the seven-time European champions a stunning 3-2 win over Parma in Serie A.

Trailing to what looked like being Enrico Delprato’s winner for Parma heading into added time, Milan triumphed thanks to strikes from Tijjani Reijnders and Samuel Chukwueze, sending previously frustrated fans delirious with joy.

Milan move up to sixth, five points behind Lazio who sit fourth and host off-form Fiorentina in Sunday’s late match.

SPONSOR AD

Nigeria forward Chukwueze’s bundled finish completely changed the atmosphere around the San Siro and gave Sergio Conceicao’s team a huge boost ahead of a massive week.

 

 

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories