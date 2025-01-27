Last-gasp goals give AC Milan stunning win over Parma

AC Milan turned jeers to cheers on Sunday as two goals in stoppage time gave the seven-time European champions a stunning 3-2 win over Parma in Serie A.

Trailing to what looked like being Enrico Delprato’s winner for Parma heading into added time, Milan triumphed thanks to strikes from Tijjani Reijnders and Samuel Chukwueze, sending previously frustrated fans delirious with joy.

Milan move up to sixth, five points behind Lazio who sit fourth and host off-form Fiorentina in Sunday’s late match.

SPONSOR AD

Nigeria forward Chukwueze’s bundled finish completely changed the atmosphere around the San Siro and gave Sergio Conceicao’s team a huge boost ahead of a massive week.