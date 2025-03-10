Lassa fever: UK visitor tests positive as death toll hits 98 in 2 months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed a Lassa fever case with a travel history to the United Kingdom.

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, in a public advisory on Monday, said the agency was notified on 5th of March of a confirmed case of Lassa fever by the Ondo State Ministry of Health, in a 31-year-old physician managed at a private health facility in Ondo State after returning from a trip abroad (UK).

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF) caused by the Lassa virus. The natural reservoir for the virus is the multimammate rat (also known as the African rat). Other rodents can also act as carriers of the virus.

Dr Idris said the patient departed Nigeria on February 19 and returned February 27, adding that samples were taken late on Friday, February 28 on a suspicion of Lassa fever, but the patient unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Saturday, March 1.

He said the laboratory investigation returned a result that was Lassa Fever positive on PCR on Tuesday March 4, adding that “The patient was said to have visited his fiancée in Edo State, as well as family and friends before travelling. “

The NCDC DG said to enhance state and international level coordination of all control and management efforts, some steps had been taken.

“Ondo State Ministry of Health has bolstered control and management efforts through contact tracing and line listing of contacts of the confirmed case. “All necessary in-country structures have been mobilized to ensure all possible contacts are traced and monitored. Communicated to the Port Health Services to support contact tracing and line listing of contacts and bolster surveillance efforts at the point of entries and exits (information include patient’s biodata, flight details etc. shared). “Information shared with all relevant authorities in line with the International Health Regulations (2005), and contact tracing efforts also on-going in the UK,” he stated. The NCDC boss explained that a total of 2728 Lassa fever suspected cases; 535 confirmed cases and 98 deaths have been recorded across 14 states in Nigeria (Case Fatality Rate 18.3%) since the beginning of this year. He said five states account for 91% of confirmed cases: Ondo: 31%, Bauchi: 24%, Edo: 17%, Taraba: 16% and Ebonyi: 3%. He said, “Ten (10) LGAs make up 68% of confirmed cases, namely Owo, Akure South, Etsako West, Kirfi, Akoko South West, Bali, Esan North East, Bauchi, Toro and Jalingo. “

He said while NCDC leads the prevention, preparedness, and response to public health emergencies, state governments are also critical in implementing their outbreak response plans tailored to their specific geographical needs. “And we will continue to support them. However, this responsibility, being a collective one, members of the public also have a role to play,” he said.

He further advised members of the public to

always keep their environment clean, especially their homes, markets, dump sites to reduce breeding grounds for rats

He said, “Block all holes in your house to prevent the entry of rats and other rodents.

“Cover your dustbins and dispose of refuse or waste properly. Communities should set up dump sites far from their homes to reduce the chances of the entry of rodents into their homes.

“Safely store food items such as rice, garri, beans, corn/maize, etc., in tightly sealed or well-covered containers. And avoid open drying of food stuff. Properly process or prepare rats (bushmeat) before consumption. Avoid drying food stuff outside on the ground or roadside, where it is at risk of contamination.

“Discourage bush burning and Deforestation as these can destroy the homes and food sources of rodents, driving them to migrate from the bushes to human residences to find food.

“Eliminate rats in homes and communities by setting rat traps and other appropriate and safe means. Practice good personal and hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap under running water or using hand sanitizers when necessary.”

While advising people to avoid overcrowded living areas as overcrowding leads to poor sanitation, he said they should also avoid self-medication to ensure proper diagnosis and early treatment.

“Visit the nearest health facility if you notice any of the signs and symptoms associated with Lassa fever mentioned earlier or call the State Ministry of Health hotline and 6232 (NCDC),” he added.