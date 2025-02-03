Lassa fever outbreak in Plateau claims 2 lives

The Plateau State government has confirmed a fresh outbreak of suspected Lassa fever in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Cletus Shurkuk, confirmed this to newsmen in Jos, the state capital, at the weekend, saying that two persons have lost their lives.

He said the state has recorded three cases of Lassa fever with two fatalities and one currently undergoing treatment.

Shurkuk said the two cases were discovered in Kanam LGA and the other one in Shendam LGA.

The commissioner explained that one of the patients died in Shendam while the other died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, adding that the government is collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to prevent any spread.

He emphasised that on receipt of the reports on the outbreak, they swiftly mobilised a team to the affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment and to educate the people, adding, however, that all contacts traced tested negative.

Shurkuk advised people to imbibe good environmental and personal hygiene, as that is the only way to prevent the spread of the disease.