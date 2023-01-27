Lassa fever: Edo records 10 deaths, Anambra 1

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, has said 10 persons have died of Lassa fever since the outbreak of the disease in…



Akoria, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin, said confirmed cases had also risen to 97.

She said Etsako West, Esan West and Esan North East local governments were the most affected out of the 18 local governments and accounted for 75 per cent of confirmed cases in the state.

“Etsako West recorded 38 cases of the 97 confirmed cases in the state; Esan West recorded 24; Esan North East, 19; Esan Central, 3; Esan South East, 2; Etsako East, 2; Owan East, 2; Akoko Edo, 2; Ovia North East, 2; Oredo, 2; and Etsako Central, 1.”

She added that the total fatalities recorded in the state were from Etsako West, Esan West, Esan North East, Etsako East and Oredo local governments.

The commissioner said the state government had stepped up surveillance and response activities to curb the spread of the disease and ensure the health and well-being of residents in the state.

Also, Anambra State recorded 15 suspected cases of Lassa fever and one death in January.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, revealed this on Thursday in Awka, the state capital.

Obidike said the team had also placed relevant surveillance measures to curtail the spread of the disease in the state.

He further said the state government had constituted contact tracing teams to follow up on the cases.

The commissioner urged residents to reduce the risk of Lassa fever infection by keeping their environments clean always.

“Block all holes in your house to prevent rats from entering. Cover your dustbins and dispose of refuse properly. Practice good personal and hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap under running water,” he said.

He also advised residents to visit the nearest health facility if they noticed any of the signs and symptoms associated with Lassa fever which include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting and muscle pain.

The commissioner said the state had not recorded any case of diphtheria but was on high alert and taking proactive measures to guard against the spread of the disease to the state.

From Usman A. Bello (Benin) & Titus Eleweke (Awka)