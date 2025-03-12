Lassa fever: Death toll hits 15 in Edo

The Edo State government says it has reported 15 deaths due to Lassa fever since the outbreak of the disease in the state this year.

In February, the state government announced 13 deaths from the disease.

Dr Stephenson Ojeifo, Director of Public Health at the Edo State Ministry of Health, disclosed this in Benin while responding to social media claims that Governor Monday Okpebholo is not effectively addressing the outbreak.

“As of today, Edo State has recorded over 1,000 cases of Lassa fever, out of which 103 have tested positive.

“From these 103 positive cases, we have recorded 15 deaths, while others have been treated and discharged,” he said.

He also disclosed that the state has recorded 11 suspected cases of Mpox, with five confirmed positive cases.

However, no deaths have been recorded, as the patients sought treatment early, he added.

Ojeifo said Governor Okpebholo has implemented a strong surveillance and contact tracing system, providing all necessary support to contain the outbreak in the state.

“However, the mortality rate is largely due to late referrals or delays in seeking medical attention. Patients are often brought to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) only when their condition has significantly deteriorated,” he said.

He said the state government has intensified efforts to educate residents on the importance of seeking medical help for persistent fevers so that samples can be tested and treatment can commence if needed.

“If a patient tests positive, they should immediately proceed to ISTH for treatment, as all necessary medical resources are available there,” he added.

Dr Ojeifo also noted that some clinicians are delaying in referring suspected cases to treatment centres and urged them to expedite referrals.