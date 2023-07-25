✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
City News

LASG arrests 3 persons over alleged obstruction

The Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) says it has arrested three persons, who allegedly obstructed its operation in Agege area…

A member of the Task Force against social gatherings try to disperse sportsmen engaged in physical exercises at the to National Stadium, in Surulere in Lagos, on March 22, 2020. – Nigeria, the most populated country in Africa, on Saturday tightened restrictions in three states on places of worship, airports and bars to try and protect its population against the COVID-19 coronavirus. In Lagos state, Abuja and Ogun, churches, mosques, social gatherings, football viewing centres and night clubs must restrict attendance to 50 people, according to new regulations drawn up by the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
    By .

The Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) says it has arrested three persons, who allegedly obstructed its operation in Agege area of the state.

The spokesperson for the agency, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Abdulraheem said that they were arrested on Saturday when they allegedly prevented the agency’s operatives from clearing illegal structures and trading along the Railway Line in Agege area.

The spokesperson said that the three persons had been charged to court for obstructing operations of government officials. (NAN)

 

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: