LASG arrests 3 persons over alleged obstruction

The Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) says it has arrested three persons, who allegedly obstructed its operation in Agege area of the state.

The spokesperson for the agency, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Abdulraheem said that they were arrested on Saturday when they allegedly prevented the agency’s operatives from clearing illegal structures and trading along the Railway Line in Agege area.

The spokesperson said that the three persons had been charged to court for obstructing operations of government officials. (NAN)

