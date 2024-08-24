✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Largest diamond in over a century discovered in Botswana

The largest diamond found in 119 years has been unearthed in a mine in Botswana. It was found using X-ray technology at the Karowe Mine…

diamond
diamond
    By .

The largest diamond found in 119 years has been unearthed in a mine in Botswana.

It was found using X-ray technology at the Karowe Mine in central Botswana, the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corporation said.

The diamond is 2,492 carats and weighs around half a kilogramme.

It is too early to value it, but a similar, smaller gem found at the same mine in 2016 sold for $63m (£48m).

It is yet to be given a name – but was presented to the country’s president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, on Thursday.

“Wow,” he gasped as he beckoned a senior government official to come and take a look.

“It’s overwhelming. I am lucky to have seen it in time,” he added.

The diamond is the largest discovered since the Cullinan Diamond was unearthed in South Africa in 1905.

Botswana is the second biggest producer of natural diamonds in the world, behind Russia. (Sky News)

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories