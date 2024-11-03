Landmines kill seven in Borno

At least seven loggers have been reportedly killed and others wounded after a vehicle conveying them stepped on landmines in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Our Correspondent learnt that the incident occurred between Masunfanari and Dogo Wire village along Maiduguri/Damboa around 11am on Saturday.

A security source told Daily Trust that a pick up van had rammed into improvised explosive device (IED) buried by suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents.

“At least seven persons died instantly and other wounded, the firewood sellers were on their way to fell firewood before the incident happened early hour of Saturday. The pick up van was destroyed beyond repairs,” the source said.

An eyewitness, Bukar Modu, said he counted seven bodies brought to Sulumari area, opposite Masinrimari in the state capital, before they were buried.

“The funeral of the victims was conducted at Masinrimari area in Maiduguri around 4pm according to Islamic rites. Seven persons were killed, including the driver and other firewood sellers,” Modu disclosed.

Effort to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, proved abortive.