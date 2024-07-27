✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Landmine Kills 7 Troops in Borno – Report

A landmine exploded under a Nigerian military vehicle killing seven soldiers in a northeastern area where Islamic State-affiliated jihadists are active, anti-jihadist militia said Friday.…

A landmine exploded under a Nigerian military vehicle killing seven soldiers in a northeastern area where Islamic State-affiliated jihadists are active, anti-jihadist militia said Friday.

The soldiers were heading for Kukawa early Thursday when their vehicle drove over an improvised explosive device, two militia sources said.

“All the seven soldiers in the van died in the explosion at Bawarti village,” anti-jihadist militia leader Babakura Kolo said. The incident was confirmed by another militia official, Ibrahim Liman.

Both sources blamed Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the dominant jihadist faction in the Lake Chad area.

Nigerian forces have been locked in a fight against an insurgency in the region for more than a decade. About 40,00 people have been killed and two million people displaced from their homes in northeast Nigeria.

The intensity of the conflict has waned in recent months, but ISWAP and its rival Boko Haram still launch sporadic ambushes on convoys.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories