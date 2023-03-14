Female tenant squeezes landlord’s manhood to death over electricity bill

Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested a 33-year old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, for allegedly killing her 50-year old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, over…

Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested a 33-year old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, for allegedly killing her 50-year old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, over a minor disagreement.

Our correspondent reports that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota divisional headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo.

Taiwo had reported to the Police that his brother, Oladele, had a fight with his tenant over an electricity bill, and in the process, the said tenant grabbed his manhood and dragged him with it.

According to him, the landlord fell on the ground and he was rushed to General Hospital, Ota, where he died.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Tuesday said following the report, the DPO Ota division, Saleh Dahiru, led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for electricity bill, but she insisted that until water is directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in she will not pay the electricity or any other utility bill.

“This led to a scuffle between them consequence upon which the suspect grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

“The deceased subsequently slumped, and he was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty,” Oyeyemi said.

He said the corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, to have ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.