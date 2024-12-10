lander boys bolari win gombe state league one cup

Landers Boys FC of Bolari have emerged champions of the Gombe State League One competition organised by the state Football Association (FA).

In the thrilling final decided over the weekend at the Pantami Township Stadium, Landers Boys edged Herwagana Stars 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, who attended the final commended both teams for their spirit of sportsmanship.

“Winning goes beyond scoring goals. It’s about fairness, mutual respect, and fostering teamwork and integrity,” he said.

He also called for concerted efforts to rejuvenate the state owned Gombe United Football Club, a team once celebrated as an emblem of the state’s football legacy.

The Deputy Governor emphasized the role of sports in youth development, health promotion, and societal unity, urging stakeholders to work towards reviving Gombe United FC.

“The revival of Gombe United is essential, not just for sports but for creating opportunities and nurturing a sense of community,” he stated.

Dr. Jatau also lauded the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Gombe State chapter, Barrister Sani A.A. Haruna, for his support to the tournament.

In his remarks, Barrister Haruna, who also serves as the Chairman of Gombe Local Government Area, commended the Gombe State Football Association for organizing the tournament and providing a platform to identify and nurture young talents.

He reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment through sports and pledged continued support for grassroots football initiatives.

The ALGON Chairman also doled out cash rewards to the outstanding players in the competition.