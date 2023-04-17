Land tussle: We’ll observe Eid at Obalende – Lagos Central Mosque

The Executive Vice Chairman of Lagos Central Mosque, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy, has said that the Muslim community in Lagos will observe Eid-al-Fitri prayer at the…

The Executive Vice Chairman of Lagos Central Mosque, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy, has said that the Muslim community in Lagos will observe Eid-al-Fitri prayer at the Obalende Muslim prayer ground despite the lingering dispute over the land.

Daily Trust reports that there has been a lingering crisis between officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) at Dodan Barracks and the Jamaatul Muslimeen Council, otherwise known as Lagos Central Mosque, over the prayer ground.

The Muslim community had last month met President Muhammadu Buhari who promised to resolve the tussle in two weeks and subsequently set up a committee led by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Daily Trust learnt that the committee inspected the site during the week with members of the Muslim community led by Baba Adinni of Lagos/Executive Chairman of Lagos Central Mosque, Sheikh AbdulAfeez Abou.

Other committee members who met with the Muslim community before jointly inspecting the land included the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd); Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and some heads of security agencies

Alabi-Macfoy who spoke on the visit however said the matter of praying at the ground next week had been resolved.

He said, “We have an Indenture that gives us this land but they have encroached on some of it. The committee brought a surveyor who will do the survey of the whole place.”

Fashola explained that the committee had two weeks to submit its report hence the inspection exercise.