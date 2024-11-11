Land grabbing: Katampe residents seek Wike’s intervention

Residents of Katampe Extension in Abuja have called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to intervene in the ongoing illegal activities of land grabbers and the reckless use of high-calibre explosives in their community.

The residents made their appeal while guiding journalists through the devastation caused by the illegal activities of land speculators.

They noted that natural waterways and drainage channels, essential for managing stormwater, have been blocked or allocated to developers, posing a significant risk to the area’s ecosystem and potentially destabilising the Lower Usuma Dam.

Wole Atolagbe, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Katampe Extension Residents Association (KERA), stated that developers have been blasting rocks to create illegal connections between Katampe Extension and neighbouring districts in Bwari, such as Usuma and Jikoko.

“This reckless blasting is not just an environmental issue; it’s a matter of safety for our community,” Atolagbe said.

He warned that the ongoing development is increasing the risk of kidnapping for residents, as the previously secluded hills are being transformed into accessible routes for criminals.

Also speaking, KERA Vice President, Austin Maho, argued that the recent earth tremors in the area are linked to the frequent use of explosives by developers.

“The noise from the explosions is deafening, and our buildings shake to their foundations. We are increasingly uncertain about the integrity of our homes,” Maho stated.

He lamented that a former FCT minister had previously halted the activities of illegal developers, but these operations have resumed covertly.

“If these activities are not checked, we could face catastrophic flooding of Usuma Dam, similar to what occurred in Maiduguri and other parts of the country,” the vice president warned.

Muhammed Gimba, president of the residents association, appealed to the government to intervene and protect their homes and environment from ongoing destruction.

“We are appealing to Minister Nyesom Wike to restore the district to its original master plan and protect the community from further harm.

“We also urge the National Assembly, particularly the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the FCT, to investigate the ongoing situation in Katampe Extension.

“We need help. It is time for the government to act decisively and safeguard the people of Katampe Extension from these illegal activities,” Gimba said.