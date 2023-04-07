Lampard says ‘easy decision’ to return to Chelsea

When Chelsea came calling Frank Lampard admits it was an “easy decision” to accept a caretaker manager role back at a club where he set…

When Chelsea came calling Frank Lampard admits it was an “easy decision” to accept a caretaker manager role back at a club where he set records, won multiple trophies and was eventually sacked.

The 44-year-old was confirmed as the club’s interim manager on Thursday in the wake of Graham Potter’s dismissal – giving him an unexpected chance to reclaim the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

Lampard, who scored a record 211 goals in all competitions for the club and won 13 trophies as a player, was dismissed as manager in January 2021 after 84 games in charge and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.