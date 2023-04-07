✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Lampard says ‘easy decision’ to return to Chelsea

When Chelsea came calling Frank Lampard admits it was an “easy decision” to accept a caretaker manager role back at a club where he set…

Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard
When Chelsea came calling Frank Lampard admits it was an “easy decision” to accept a caretaker manager role back at a club where he set records, won multiple trophies and was eventually sacked.

The 44-year-old was confirmed as the club’s interim manager on Thursday in the wake of Graham Potter’s dismissal – giving him an unexpected chance to reclaim the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

Lampard, who scored a record 211 goals in all competitions for the club and won 13 trophies as a player, was dismissed as manager in January 2021 after 84 games in charge and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

 

