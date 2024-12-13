Lamido remains Council of Emirs, Chiefs chair –Adamawa Assembly

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has cleared the air on the position of Lamido Adamawa, saying he is still the Chairman of the state Council of Emirs and Chiefs.

Musa Mahmoud Kallamu, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, stated in a press conference on Friday that the Adamawa State Council of Chiefs Bill confirmed the Lamido Adamawa’s position as chairman.

According to Kallamu, Section 17 of the bill establishes the Adamawa State Council of Chiefs, while Section 18 outlines the membership of the council, comprising chiefs, second-class chiefs, the permanent secretary of chieftaincy affairs, and the ALGON chairman.

Kallamu emphasised that the Lamido Adamawa’s position as chairman remained unaffected by the creation of zonal traditional councils, which will have rotational chairmanship but report to the state chairman, Lamido Adamawa.