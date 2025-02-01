Lalong’s Wisdom As Plateau’s Gains

By Okanga Agila

The wisdom and leadership of Senator Simon Bako Lalong have been a game-changer for Plateau State. His astute and sagacious approach to governance has brought about unprecedented growth and development to the state, earning him a reputation as a visionary leader. As a seasoned politician and detribalised nationalist, Senator Lalong’s impact will be felt for generations to come.

Senator Lalong’s wisdom came to the fore again when he resigned from his appointment as Minister to move to the Senate. This paved the way for the emergence of Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. This appointment is particularly significant for Plateau State, which has faced numerous humanitarian crises in the past. The people can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that they have a representative in the federal cabinet who understands their unique challenges and is well-equipped to address them

Senator Simon Bako Lalong is not new to power and its attendant responsibilities. He served as the Governor of Plateau State from 2015 to 2023, before being appointed by President Tinubu as the Minister of Labour and Employment between August 21, 2023, and December 20, 2023. Following his election, he resigned to represent the people of Plateau South Senatorial District as a Senator of the Federal Republic.

As one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has been an instrumental figure in shaping Nigeria’s democratic landscape. Lalong’s entry into politics began in 1998 when he temporarily suspended his legal practice to pursue his political aspirations. His decision proved fruitful as he won the election to represent Shendam State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ¹. He later became the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, a position he held from 2000 to 2006.

During his tenure as Speaker, Lalong also served as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of the 36 States of Nigeria from 2001 to 2002. In 2014, he defected to the APC and contested the gubernatorial election, emerging victorious on May 29, 2015. He re-contested and won a second term in 2019 Lalong’s impressive track record and outstanding achievements led to his people calling upon him to contest the 2023 general election. He won the Senatorial seat to represent Plateau South Senatorial District at the Senate of the National Assembly, following a legal battle. Today, Lalong continues to serve Nigeria, leveraging his wealth of experience to drive positive change.

During his eight-year tenure as Governor of Plateau State, he set an unprecedented record of accomplishments, surpassing all previous governors in the same period. His transformative impact touched every aspect of governance, benefiting all three Senatorial Districts in the state. Senator Lalong’s administration focused on physical infrastructure and sustainable environment, developing critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges. He also prioritized the transportation sector, developing systems to facilitate economic growth, and invested in education and agriculture to empower citizens and drive economic development.

Furthermore, Senator Lalong improved workers’ welfare, enhancing salaries, pensions, and gratuities, and developed healthcare infrastructure and services. His commitment to peace and security led to initiatives that promoted harmony throughout the state. Notably, he completed the Mararaban Jama’a-British America Junction Road and the Secretariat Flyover Bridge, which had been inherited from the previous administration. He was also among the first State Governors to install street lights across the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis and constructed the Rantya Road network, Jos South, and the Wild Life-Rafiki Junction-Miango road.

Senator Simon Lalong’s infrastructure development initiatives during his eight-year tenure as Governor of Plateau State were extensive. He reconstructed 40 township roads within Jos-Bukuru road and maintained several urban roads under Operation Zero Potholes. Additionally, he constructed several major roads, including the Longvel-Yelwa-Mato Junction-Taraba border road, the Kalong Bridge and road approaches in Shendam LGA, and the Mangu-Gindiri-Lere Road with a spur to Tongzong-Chanso and Gindiri Schools in Mangu LGA.

Lalong also prioritised urban development, completing the abandoned Conference Hall, Field Dumb, and other facilities at the New Government House in Little Rayfield Jos. He provided a 90km stretch of street lights in Jos North and Jos South, significantly improving the safety and aesthetic appeal of these areas. His administration also constructed and rehabilitated numerous road networks across the state, including the Rukuba-Miango-Farin Lamba road, the Europharm road network, and the 70km Langtang-Garkawa-Yelwa-Shendam road.

Furthermore, Lalong’s administration invested in water infrastructure, resuscitating and rehabilitating the Shendam Water Treatment Plant, the Langtang Water Works, and the Yelwa Water Works. He also constructed a new Water Treatment Plant and distribution network system in Riyom, Tahoss, and Rahoss, and provided over 128 Hand Pump Boreholes, 34 rehabilitated boreholes, and 14 Solar Panel Boreholes across the state.

Senator Simon Lalong’s tenure as Governor of Plateau State was marked by significant achievements in peace restoration, security, governance, and economic development. He established the Plateau Peace Building Agency, the first of its kind in Nigeria, to promote understanding, reconciliation, and forgiveness in dispute resolution. To boost security, Lalong reinvigorated Operation Rainbow, strengthened intelligence gathering, and recruited 529 Police Constables for community policing. He also purchased and distributed 50 Hilux Vans and operational vehicles to security agencies, harmonizing operations of community watch groups and vigilante associations.

Lalong’s administration prioritised peace and reconciliation, establishing the Plateau Inter-religious Council and collaborating with Humanitarian Dialogue to hold peace consultative meetings. He declared February 7th as the Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation for Plateau State. In governance, Lalong initiated the Treasury Single Account (TSA), created the Efficiency Unit, and established the Liquidity Committee with the Project Monitoring and Result Delivery Unit. These efforts made Plateau State the second least corrupt state in Nigeria, according to the 2019 Corruption Survey Report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Lalong also restored the offices of chiefdoms and districts scrapped by the previous administration and set up mechanisms for autonomy in the legislature and judiciary. To drive economic growth, he established the Plateau Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (PLASMIDA), training over 50,000 youths in various skills and providing start-up kits and cash grants.

PLASMIDA’s outstanding performance earned it several awards, including the MSME National Award Jerry Mallo in 2017 and the Luka Pam Bot MSMEs National Award in 2018. Lalong also established the One Stop Investment Centre to facilitate business establishment and trained citizens to access loans and grants from federal and international sources.

Senator Simon Lalong’s legacy projects have had a profound impact on Plateau State, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare as well. He constructed world-class schools and hospitals across the three senatorial districts, including eight primary schools, six secondary schools, and six hospitals. Additionally, he built the Plateau State Ultra-modern High Court Complex in Jos.

In the health sector, Lalong’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare led to the construction of new hospitals in Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Shendam LGAs. He also completed abandoned hospital projects in Riyom, Kanke, and Mabudi LGAs. The Jos Specialist Hospital was renovated and equipped, and courses offered by the Colleges of Health in Pankshin and Zawan were accredited. Furthermore, ultra-modern E-Library facilities were installed at the College of Health in Zawan.

As a labour-friendly leader, Lalong’s first act upon assuming office was to clear inherited salary arrears, withheld wages, and regularize workers’ salaries, earning him the nickname “Governor Alert.” His efforts were recognised with an Award of Excellence for Workers’ Welfare from the Joint Unions of State-Owned Tertiary Institutions in Plateau State and the National Executive Committee of NULGE.

In agriculture, Lalong partnered with the AfDB-funded Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme to enhance market infrastructure, safety, and environmental sustainability. He activated the Bokkos Fertilizer Blending Plant, procured tractors and irrigation pumps for farmers, and established grazing reserves to mitigate farmers-herders conflicts. To promote wheat production, he empowered 150 farmers and revamped the Agricultural Services and Training Centre Ltd. (ASTC).

Senator Simon Lalong’s administration prioritised education, approving the payment of backlog scholarships to indigent law school students and accrediting 17 courses at Plateau State University, Bokkos. He also allocated N500 million for infrastructural development at the university and approved convocations for PLASU.

To enhance primary education, Lalong recruited and retrained 4,800 primary school teachers and recalled over 2,000 teachers sacked by his predecessor. He influenced the construction of Tetfund projects at PLASU and sponsored 28 indigenous students for scholarships at the Egyptian Maritime Academy.

Lalong established faculties of Health Sciences, Environmental Science, Law, and Agriculture at PLASU and constructed 639 primary and junior secondary school classrooms. He achieved 100% accreditation of courses at the College of Education Gindiri and organized a combined convocation for six sets of students.

In transportation, Lalong provided 100 buses and special purpose vehicles for Plateau Express Services Limited and facilitated a 50% grant for the procurement of 80 Ford Galaxy buses. He established the Plateau State Road Traffic Administration and Vehicle Inspection Authority, providing 14 new Hilux vans for smooth operations.

Senator Simon Bako Lalong’s impressive career trajectory hit a milestone in October 2022 when he was conferred with the prestigious Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari in recognition of his exceptional leadership qualities, competence, and capacity. As the Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Lalong brought positive change to Nigeria’s politics. He leveraged his experience, hard work, and team spirit to rally Nigerians for his party’s victory.

Through his remarkable achievements, Lalong has cemented his position as a leader who has transformed Plateau State. His focus on building solid infrastructure, and promoting moderation, inclusivity, and fairness has earned him recognition as a bridge-builder in the North-Central Geo-political Region. Lalong’s wisdom and peacemaking efforts have been instrumental in resolving disputes and maintaining party unity. His contributions have been a significant gain for Plateau State and the nation at large.

Agila writes from Abuja