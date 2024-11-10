Lakurawa: We need your support to secure Nigeria, COAS begs Sokoto communities

The acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has urged the people of Sokoto State to support the ongoing drive to secure the country against foreign armed group locally known as Lakurawa.

General Oluyede, who was on operational visit, said his mission in the state was to assess the operational readiness of the troops.

“I am here to see my troops, assess their operational readiness and charge them to continue doing what they are doing to secure this country,” he said.

SPONSOR AD

The COAS, who visited Tangaza Local Government Area, one of the perceived flashpoints of Lakurawa, also met with the community leaders, including the council Chairman, Alhaji Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, seeking their support.

“We need your support. If you don’t support us, we will not succeed and if we don’t succeed Nigeria will not be secured.

“There will always be challenges but what is important is how we handle them. I assure you the Nigerian Army will not relent in their effort to secure our country,” he said.

General Oluyede, whose aircraft landed around 9:30am, visited Masallaci, a community in Tangaza local government which is 25 kilometers to Niger Republic.

At the soldiers formation in the community, he was briefed by the theatre commanders, including the General Officer Commanding 8 Division as well as Garrison Commander.

Similarly, the Army Chief visited Illela border community, where he was equally briefed by the theater Commanders after which he solicited the support of the community members.