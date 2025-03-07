Lakurawa Kingpin, Maigemu killed in Kebbi

A combined team of security operatives, including vigilantes, have killed the notorious kingpin of Lakurawa terrorist group, Maigemu, in Kebbi State.
The state’s Director of Security, Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman Zagga, disclosed this to journalists on Friday.
He said Maigemu was neutralised on Thursday at Kuncin Baba in Arewa Local Government Area of the state after a fierce gun battle with security operatives.
He said this was coming a week after Governor Nasir Idris visited Bagiza and Rausa Kade communities to condole with residents where six people were killed by the terrorist group.
He said, “Today (Friday), the Governor’s proactive approach has yielded results with the killing of the Lakurawa kingpin. His corpse is available as evidence.”
The security director commended the governor for his commitment to security and the continuous logistical support to security personnel, especially those on special operations.
He urged the residents to cooperate with security agencies by sharing intelligence and reporting suspicious activities in their areas to ensure lasting peace in the state.
