Lakurawa kills 2 policemen, rustle over 200 cows in Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have killed two policemen and rustled over 200 cows from Natsini village in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

It was learnt that the incident happened on Thursday at about 11 pm.

According to sources at the village, the policemen were manning a checkpoint along the Augie/Kangiwa road when the terrorists numbering over 50 on motorcycles attacked and killed two of them before rustling cows in the village.

Natsini village is along Augie/Kangiwa road and about 5 kilometres from Argungu town.

A local, Abubakar Augie, told Weekend Trust that the rustled cows belong to a prominent civil servant identified as Lawali Black in the area.

He said, “The Lakurawa were more than 50 on motorcycles; after overpowering the few policemen at the checkpoint, they went to where the cows were kept in his ranch and went away with them.”

The local government chairman, Aliyu Gulma, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said the council was already holding a security meeting on the issue and that the state government had directed security agents to go after the terrorists with a view to recovering the stolen cows.

The police command public relations officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.