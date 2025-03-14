Lakurawa: Kebbi gov seeks establishment of military base at Arewa LGA

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has appealed for the establishment of a military base at Arewa Local Government Area of the state to beef up security in the area.

Idris made the plea in an interview with Journalists shortly after a condolence visit to Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camp at Kangiwa, headquarters of Arewa Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some suspected members of Lakurawa had on Sunday, March 9, attacked, killed 11 people and burnt seven villages in Arewa LGA.

The villages are; Dogon Daji, Danmarke, Yar Goru, Tambo, Birnin Debi, Garin Nagoro and Garin Rugga, all in Arewa LGA. The governor expressed sadness over the ugly incident that claimed lives and appealed to the Federal Government to consider the possibility of establishing a military base in the local government.

He said the base, if established, would reduce the length of time in response to distress call from surrounding villages.

While promising to assist the affected communities in the IDP camp to repair their houses, the governor assured that they would not stay long as refugees.

Idris directed the LG council to ensure that enough cooked food was supply to the IDPs, instructing that a big cow should be slaughtered at an interval of four days.

NAN reports that while in the camp, four women delivered four babies, two males and two females.

In view of this, the governor directed that two big rams be slaughtered for each baby on the day of naming ceremony and each mother should be supplied with all necessary goods (baby consignment).

The governor pleaded with the affected victims to accept the will of God Almighty in good faith and continuously pray to Allah (SWT) to bring an end to the security challenges bedeviling the state and the nation at large.

Earlier, the council Chairman, Arewa LGA, Alhaji Sani Aliyu, lauded the governor for sending a powerful delegation of Commissioners under the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, who attended the funeral prayer of the deceased while he was out of the state.

He said the state government was up and doing as far as security was concerned, attributing the recent development to reprisal attack by the suspected Lakurawa members.

In their separate testimonies, the villagers, Malam Aliyu Sani, Buhari Sani and Halima Musa said the Lakurawa invaded their villages killed people, set houses ablaze including the main Juma’at Mosque. (NAN)