Lake Chad govs’ forum: Insecurity, food security, climate resilience to dominate sessions

The 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum will commence tomorrow, with key discussions focusing on insecurity, climate resilience, food security, socioeconomic recovery, and regional cooperation.

The three-day event will also address strategies to combat illicit drug trafficking and abuse, linking these efforts to preventing violent extremism in the region.

Speaking at a pre-forum press briefing in Maiduguri on Monday, Baba Malam Wali, Secretary to the Yobe State Government and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, said over 800 participants out of the expected 1,000 have already arrived for the forum.

The event is largely sponsored by the Yobe State government in collaboration with various partners.

“These participants include governors, policymakers, traditional rulers, development partners, civil society organisations, and media representatives from Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Niger Republic,” Wali said.

He assured that adequate security, health services, communication, and other logistics have been provided to ensure a smooth event.

The forum is being organised in collaboration with the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and other development partners.

Wali explained that the forum will begin with an analysis of the current security and humanitarian trends in the Lake Chad Basin, led by the Force Commander of the MNJTF and the UN System.

“This session will examine the evolving challenges and their implications for peace and development in the region. It will be followed by a review of the Regional Strategy for Stabilisation, Recovery, and Resilience (RS-SRR), with stakeholders exploring updated strategies, tools for implementation, and funding mechanisms, enriched by contributions from traditional rulers and experts,” he said.

Discussions will also cover food security and climate resilience, focusing on building sustainable food systems amid regional challenges. Other critical topics include managing the reintegration of individuals exiting armed groups, fostering transitional justice, and promoting social cohesion.

“The forum will further address durable solutions for displaced populations, ensuring stability for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees. Experts will also explore opportunities to leverage cross-border trade for socio-economic recovery and regional cooperation,” he added.

The event will feature a gala dinner hosted by the Yobe State government and culminate in closed-door deliberations among the governors. The forum will conclude with the presentation of the Governors’ Forum Communiqué, the official handover of the chair, and closing remarks by key dignitaries.