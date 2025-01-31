Lake Chad can earn billions of dollars from moringa, hibiscus farming – WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) said farming moringa, hibiscus, and cowpeas can generate billions of dollars for the Lake Chad region, provided there is improved peace and agricultural development in the area.

The Country Representative of WFP, David Steveson, stated this on Thursday at the 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He noted that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) offers an opportunity to boost regional trade and economic recovery, especially if agriculture and livestock production are revived in the region.

Steveson emphasised that the Lake Chad region has a comparative advantage in livestock farming, recalling that it once supported one of the largest livestock populations in West and Central Africa.

However, he expressed concern that despite the region’s vast agricultural potential, over seven million people are currently facing food shortages while more than three million others have been displaced due to prolonged conflict and environmental degradation.

Steveson urged the governments of Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, along with regional organisations, to strengthen partnerships and develop policies that will elevate farming, livestock production, and fisheries in the region.

He advocated for a shift from outdated farming practices to modern agricultural techniques that can sustain the ecosystem while boosting food production.

The forum’s participants, on the second day, emphasised the critical need for regional cooperation to revitalise agriculture, enhance food security, and address climate change and insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin.

Governors, ministers, and other delegates said 80 to 90 per cent of the region’s 50 million population depend on farming, livestock production, and fishing, all of which are increasingly affected by climate change.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, called for long-term strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He proposed adopting climate-resilient agricultural practices and robust infrastructure development to protect livelihoods and ensure food security.

Governor Zulum stressed the importance of research into climate-resilient crops and farming techniques to ensure food sufficiency and affordability.

The governor also emphasised the need for large-scale irrigation farms to tackle food insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, noted that the region’s vast arable land if properly utilised, could significantly contribute to regional food security.