Lake Chad Basin governors’ meeting

The fifth, three-day meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum for Regional Cooperation on Stabilisation, Peace-building and Sustainable Development ended in Maiduguri on Friday, January 31, 2025. The theme of the meeting was, “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-border Cooperation, Security and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community.”

The meeting was convened by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), hosted by the Government of Yobe State with support from the African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Vice President Kashim Shettima opened the meeting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu. At the meeting were governors from the Far North region of Cameroon, Hadjer-Lamis and Lac provinces of Chad, Diffa region of Niger, as well as governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states of Nigeria. Also present were representatives of the AUC, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, the media, embassies, technical and financial partners, including from the United Nations system, International Support Group (ISG) and International Financial Institutions (IFIs).

SPONSOR AD

Needless to state that the Lake Chad Basin region, which transcends parts of Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria, has witnessed immense crises of insecurity, violence from armed non-state actors, forced displacement of millions of people, total socio-economic dislocation, environmental problems and the shrinking of the great lake in recent decades. Many efforts of local, regional, national and international nature are at hand to address and ameliorate these problems. The top concerns are to defeat the insurgents, restore stability to the region, rebuild destroyed communities and allow the return of displaced persons to their communities. These efforts are coordinated by the Lake Chad Basin Commission [LCBC] with the help and cooperation of local, national and international authorities. The military Multinational Joint Task Force is perhaps the most visible aspect of it, but the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum is the most important forum for coordination of efforts by governors of the territories most impacted by the basin’s crises.

That such a meeting was able to hold despite disagreements between the national authorities of some member countries is indeed commendable because all concerned have shown that they have prioritised the search for a solution to the Chad Basin crises which have affected millions of their citizens and with over reaching impact on their countries and the African continent as a whole.

The Basin’s salvation efforts are centered around the Regional Strategy for Stabilisation, Recovery and Resilience of the Areas affected by Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin Region (RS SRR) crafted by LCBC with the help of international development partners adopted by the Governors Forum and endorsed by the African Union Peace Commission. RS SRR underwent adjustment in 2024, which was technically validated. This all-encompassing, well thought out plan has already achieved measurable success in its implementation over the years and is set to achieve much more with the determination shown by all the affected countries and territories.

The communique issued after the meeting commended the governors of the eight most affected territories of the Lake Chad Basin (LCB) in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria for their steadfast political leadership, unwavering commitment and strong support for the effective implementation of the RS SRR in their respective territories. It said substantial progress was achieved in advancing stabilisation, peace and sustainable development across the LCB region since the inaugural meeting of the Forum in May 2018. It also noted the significant contributions and achievements of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the troop-contributing countries, namely Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Benin in combating Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). It said these efforts greatly reduced the threat posed by these terrorist groups, enhanced civilian protection and compelled many members of these groups to surrender.

Going forward, the communique stated that members committed themselves to strengthening operational capacity of Multinational Joint Task Force, invest in trans-border security, ensure member states effectively occupy the Lake Chad Islands and control its waterways, neutralise remnants of all non-state armed groups, intensify efforts to combat illicit trade of arms, illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse. They also committed to scaling up climate resilient initiatives and environmental protection efforts to support rehabilitation of the Lake Chad Basin ecosystems and biodiversity. They also committed to the establishment of Free Trade Zones in the Lake Chad region to promote cross-border trade and economic connectivity.

The Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, host of the 5th meeting, who was elected the chairman of the forum for the next two years, said in his acceptance speech that effective governance, inclusive policies and coordinated efforts, were essential in restoring stability to affected communities. He said durable solutions that go beyond temporary relief were needed, and that resettlement of displaced persons must be accompanied by strategies that restore livelihoods, rebuild infrastructure and foster social cohesion. He also said returning populations’ access to essential services and economic opportunities was key to preventing further displacement and securing long-term stability, and that the drive for socio-economic recovery required investment in trade corridors and agro-pastoral initiatives to revitalise local economies.

Governor Buni hit the nail on the head; and we urge him, in his two-year tenure as the chairman of this forum, to continue to work hard to sustain the gains and deepen collaboration and cooperation.

Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a former executive secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, said all hands must be on deck to re-channel water into Lake Chad and restore it to its former level. If that is done, most of the problems would be solved.