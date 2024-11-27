Lagos to reintroduce traffic safety programme in schools

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Transportation, says it will reintroduce its school safety traffic advocacy programme, aimed at enhancing student safety and promoting responsible road use.

Mr Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, made this known in a statement by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Giwa said that the initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Transportation, aimed to instil traffic safety awareness among students, teachers, and parents across the state.

SPONSOR AD

He said that the programme would not only educate students on traffic rules, but also equip schools with the knowledge needed to foster a culture of safety. (NAN)