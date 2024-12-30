Lagos to hold council polls

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified that the state will conduct local government election in 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The clarification was coming against the backdrop of the Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to the local governments.

In Lagos State, there has been confusion over the creation of the 37 LCDAs carved out of the existing 20 LGs in the state.

Since the LCDAs are not recognised in the constitution, there has been speculation over whether the state would continue to conduct elections into the 37 LCDAs.

Gboyega Akoshile, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Sanwo-Olu, had assured that the LCDAs would not be stranded following the Supreme Court verdict.

He said: “It is creativity that gave birth to the LCDAs over 20 years ago. That creativity is what we would continue to improve upon given the present circumstances.”

But the Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, stated that the leadership of APC in Lagos State had been inundated by the media, party members and other stakeholders on information about the conduct of the forthcoming local government elections, most especially if elections would hold in the 37 LCDAs.

He said, “We wish to inform all and sundry that the Local Government elections will hold across the state in the 20 Local Government Councils and the 37 Local Council Development Areas in the year 2025.

“Since their creation, the Local Council Development Areas have not only been the closest to the grassroots but also brought the desired developments across the state.

“We observed with keen interest the recent debates on the desirability of the existence of the LCDAs and the need to hold elections in their political offices.

“Our position as a progressive party is that we cannot discountenance the contributions of the LCDAs to the overall political and socio-economic development of the state. SPONSOR AD

“Our landscape is dotted by several infrastructural projects by the LCDAs which include road, drainage and market construction, school and housing projects, primary education and health facilities and various social service interventions etc

The various collaborative efforts with the state government on refuse disposal, drain clearing and security are also pointers to their continuous relevance.

“We hope this release will put paid to further speculations as regards the local government elections in order not to unnecessarily heat up the polity.

“Meanwhile, we implore our members and all Lagosians to continue to coexist peacefully as we all strive to maintain the leading position of our state in the federation.”