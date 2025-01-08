Lagos teacher arrested for assaulting 3-year-old pupil

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a private nursery school teacher, Stella Nwadigo, for allegedly assaulting a 3-year-old-pupil, Micheal Abayomi.

In a viral video posted on ‘X’, Nwadigo, a teacher at Christ Mitoss School in Ikorodu, was seen on Wednesday, subjecting the pupil to rounds of slaps over his inability to write numerical figures.

The video has sparked reactions across social media platforms.

SPONSOR AD

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in his post on ‘X’ confirmed the arrest of the teacher, assuring necessary actions would follow.

“Thank you for the update. She is currently in our custody for further necessary actions,” he posted.