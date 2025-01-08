✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
News

Lagos teacher arrested for assaulting 3-year-old pupil

nigerian police
    By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a private nursery school teacher, Stella Nwadigo, for allegedly assaulting a 3-year-old-pupil, Micheal Abayomi.

In a viral video posted on ‘X’, Nwadigo, a teacher at Christ Mitoss School in Ikorodu, was seen on Wednesday, subjecting the pupil to rounds of slaps over his inability to write numerical figures.

The video has sparked reactions across social media platforms.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in his post on ‘X’ confirmed the arrest of the teacher, assuring necessary actions would follow.

“Thank you for the update. She is currently in our custody for further necessary actions,” he posted.

