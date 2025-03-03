Lagos targets 400,000 CNG vehicles by 2028

The Lagos State government has disclosed its plan to convert 400,000 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) before 2028.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this during the grand opening of Portland Gas Limited’s CNG mobile refill unit situated in Ojota, expressing readiness to reduce emissions and fuels consumption by 10 percent in the state.

“Lagos as Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre is home to over 4 million vehicles, contributing significantly to the country’s fuel consumption and emissions.

“The government’s CNG transition strategy is aimed at addressing this challenge through the conversion of at least 10% of our vehicle fleet, 400,000 vehicles, over the next three years at designated CNG conversion centres in partnership with the original equipment manufacturers,” he said.

The governor who was represented by the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo added that 2,000 vehicles within the state fleet would be converted to CNG by the second quarter of 2025.

“Our target is to ensure that 2,000 vehicles within the Lagos State fleet, including first and last mile buses, security emergency vehicles and other government services are converted to CNG by the second quarter of 2025,” he said.

The CEO of Portland Gas Limited, Folajimi Lai-Mohammed said the firm targets to close the gap of limited conversion centres, expressing readiness to partner with the state government to achieve its CNG plans.

“We will very much partner with you in respect to your mass transportation. We will like to delve into that part to see upon your plan between second and fourth quarters, how can we be the provider of your gas,” he said.

The programme director, (PCNGi), Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi stressed the need for partnership with the private sector in an effort to ease the cost of transportation and ensure a clean environment.