Lagos: Speaker wins 6th term as APC dominates assembly

The APC has won most of the seats declared by INEC to continue its dominance in the 40-member Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, was elected for a sixth term to represent Agege 1 Constituency.

APC also claimed Agege 2 as its candidate, Jubreel Abdulkareem, had 15,676 votes to defeat LP and PDP candidates who polled 7,159 and 1,598 respectively.

Nollywood star, Olusola Elliot, and Songodara Mosunmola, of the APC, won Surulere 1 and 2 constituencies respectively.

Temitope Adewale and Emmanuel Olotu of the APC were declared winners of Ifako-Ijaiye constituencies 01 and 02 respectively.

In Ikorodu, Gbolahan Ogunleye and Abiodun Aro of APC won the two seats in the LGA.