Lagos shuts school as Toddler dies in swimming pool

The Lagos State Government has closed Smiley Kids Montessori School on Heritage Place Estate, Sangotedo, following the death of a toddler in its swimming pool.

According to a statement by Mr Kayode Sutton, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the school was shut on Friday,

Sutton stated that the closure was to enable the government to carry out preliminary investigations into the death of the two-year-old female pupil.

SPONSOR AD

He said the government was deeply pained by the death and had extended condolences to the child’s family.

Sutton said that the school proprietor, the head of nursery section and the pupil’s teacher were being interrogated by the police.

He also said that the pool instructor and two care givers were being interrogated.

According to him, the state government appeals to school owners and care givers to comply with safety regulations to prevent accidents in schools and the entire state. (NAN)