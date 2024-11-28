Lagos seals church, hotels, bakery over noise pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish, hotels and other establishments across the state for allegedly causing noise pollution.

Officials of the agency carried out the enforcement operation in Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo.

A statement posted on the X handle of the agency, on Thursday, said the operation underscores LASEPA’s commitment to fostering a healthier and more sustainable environment for all Lagosians.

The sealed establishments include: Daily Bakery, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Gak Universal Allied Limited, Ideal Standard, Franjane Royal Suites, Golden Haven Resort & Suites, Festival Hotel Conference Center & SPA, FS Service Centre and Moulin Rouge Ventures at Olivia Mall.

According to the agency, the establishments were shut down for failing to comply with environmental standards, despite prior notices from the agency.

Speaking on the enforcement, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, General Manager of LASEPA, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy for activities that jeopardize public health and community harmony.

“Environmental protection is a shared responsibility. As a government agency, we are dedicated to enforcing all necessary measures to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

“Noise pollution, improper siting of hazardous facilities, and other infractions significantly impact public health and quality of life. We urge businesses and individuals to prioritize compliance and adopt sustainable practices,” Ajayi stated.

He also encouraged Lagos residents to report environmental violations through LASEPA’s official channels, emphasizing the importance of collective action in preserving the environment.