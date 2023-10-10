Lagos reopens 4 markets, says Ladipo remains closed

After over one week, the Lagos State government has reopened some of the markets shut down in the state. The State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)…

After over one week, the Lagos State government has reopened some of the markets shut down in the state.

The State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) announced the reopening of the markets including Ladipo, Oyingbo, Alamutu Ologede and Ile-Epo markets, sealed at different times over alleged violation and non-compliance with environmental laws.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in a statement by Director, Public Affairs, Folashade Kadiri stressed the importance of stringent compliance measures in safeguarding public health and shielding residents against future health crises.

Daily Trust reports that there has been outcry among traders over the closure of the markets for over a week, which denied thousands of traders and market women their means of livelihood.

The Federation of Informal Workers’ Organisations of Nigeria (FIWON) had also condemned the market closure, saying the excuse of a filthy environment was a failure of the government.

According to LAWMA, the reopening followed full compliance with requisite conditions.

The MD said, “Following extensive renovations and compliance measures including, the implementation of stringent conditions and a written mandatory undertaking for reopening, Ladipo Market, Oyingbo Market, Alamutu Ologede Market, and Ile-Epo Oke Odo Market, have been reopened today for business transactions.”

He added that the reopened markets had to comply with a set of mandatory conditions listed for them prior to resuming operations.

But later on, the LAWMA said Ladipo, the popular spare parts market remained closed as it is yet to perfect some environmental and safety conditions, required before recommencing business activities.

According to the MD, while several markets had successfully met the outlined safety requirements and had been permitted to resume business, Ladipo Market would also be reopened to business activities, once it passed the requisite safety audit.

