Lagos queries principal who sent student home for wrapping book with Obi’s poster

The Lagos State Government has queried the principal of Odomola Secondary School in Epe for sending a 10-year-old student, Marvellous Barinaadaa, home over a political poster.

The principal reportedly sent Barinaadaa out of the the class for using the poster of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, to wrap a notebook.

The student's mother had taken to social media, appealing to Nigerians to come to the family's rescue, stating that the girl is 10 and innocent. "This is to inform you all, that my daughter, Marvelous Barinaadaa, was exited from Odomola Secondary School today 14th March 2023, by the principal, just because my daughter used Peter Obi's poster paper to wrap her notebook for school," the post read.

In the note signed by the principal, the student was asked to go home to “campaign for Peter Obi against the wish of Lagosians”.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Ministry of Education said it had commenced investigation into the incident.

The ministry’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ganiu Lawal, in a statement on Wednesday, said the ministry said the principal had been recalled and “will be asked to explain the incident.”

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel or teacher to act in such a manner.

“The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, reassures the public that the matter will be dealt with within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable – if true.

“Mrs Adefisayo also hinted that another school principal at Odonguyan who was caught on camera, as shared on social media, promoting her political choice to the students has been subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations. A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules.”