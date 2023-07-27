Lagos PDP seeks probe of EndSARS victims’ mass burial

Stop playing politics with human lives, says APC The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday demanded transparency and a thorough investigation…

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday demanded transparency and a thorough investigation from the Lagos State Government over the planned mass burial of 103 victims of the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

This followed the controversy generated by the planned mass burial which the state government insisted had no linkage with the Lekki killings.

“We believe that the state government has not provided a convincing explanation for the delay in addressing this issue.

“While we acknowledge the denial of casualties by the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led administration, we call on Governor Sanwo-Olu to explain the reasons behind the delay in addressing the victims’ bodies and the decision to proceed with a mass burial,” he said.

The PDP Governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor had said the planned mass burial vindicated the panel report on Lekki toll massacre and an establishment of Sanwo-Olu’s culpability.

The party called for an independent investigation into the killings to ensure justice is served. Transparent coroner inquests and autopsies on the victims should also be carried out, and their identities and circumstances of their deaths made public.

“We stand with the people of Lagos State in their pursuit of justice, and we will continue to advocate for accountability and fair trials for those responsible for these tragic events.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who lost their loved ones during these unfortunate incidents. We pray that they find the strength to bear these great losses,” the party said.

However, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Hon. Seye Oladejo said the government’s position was clear that the mass burial has no linkage with the Lekki Tollgate.

He warned the opposition to stop playing politics with human lives.

“We stand by the statement of the government. The opposition should stop playing irresponsible politics with human lives. Elections are over. It is no longer time for brickbats and unnecessary propaganda,” he said in a chat with Daily Trust.

