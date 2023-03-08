Lagos: PDP kicks as Bode George endorses LP candidate

There is disquiet in the Lagos chapter of the PDP over the purported endorsement of the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, by a former…

There is disquiet in the Lagos chapter of the PDP over the purported endorsement of the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, by a former deputy national chairman of the party, Chief Bode George.

Daily Trust reports that Bode George on Monday addressed a press conference purportedly in support of Rhodes-Vivour where he warned against an attempt to secretly eliminate him.

Rhodes-Vivour’s popularity has soared after the victory of LP in Lagos during the presidential election penultimate Saturday.

The PDP yesterday came hard on Bode George, saying the purported endorsement of LP candidate was in bad faith and asked the people of Lagos to reject godfatherism.

State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hakeem Amode, in a statement, said the PDP candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, joined this gubernatorial race to promote worthy causes that would enhance the collective well-being and security of Lagosians and Nigerians in general.

“The PDP candidate is independent-minded and will not cave into the rapacious desires of reactionary forces. He has proved that he can hold his own on a number of occasions,” he said.