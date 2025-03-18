Lagos: PDP fumes as ex-guber candidate Jandor returns to APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have clashed over the defection of PDP’s 2023 governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, to the ruling party.

While the PDP dismissed his exit as inconsequential, claiming he was planted to weaken the party, the APC welcomed him, saying his return was a boost.

Jandor officially announced his return to the APC at a press conference on Monday, ending weeks of speculation about his political future. His defection followed a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Rock, further fueling reports of his imminent move.

A former APC member, Jandor left the party in December 2021 under his Lagos4Lagos Movement and secured the PDP’s governorship ticket in 2023.

However, he finished third in the election, securing 62,000 votes against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s 762,000, while the Labour Party candidate garnered 312,000.

Speaking on his return, Jandor said he consulted widely before making his decision. He blamed his resignation from the PDP on the party’s failure to enforce discipline and curb internal sabotage during the 2023 elections.

He revealed that he considered joining other parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), but opted for the APC due to its election-winning strategy and structured leadership.

He thanked President Tinubu, his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Seyi Tinubu for facilitating his return.

PDP: Jandor has returned to his vomit

Reacting, Lagos PDP Chairman, Philips Aivoji, said the party was unbothered by Jandor’s defection, alleging he was sent to disrupt the party.

“He came to destroy the party. We accepted him, and wrote the delegates’ list for him, but he was arrogant and inexperienced. Now that he has gone back to his vomit, we wish him well,” Aivoji said.

The PDP chairman further accused Jandor of causing division within the party and undermining its unity. “When he joined us, we thought he was coming with genuine intentions. Instead, he became a divisive force, sidelining long-standing party members and creating unnecessary conflicts.

“His departure is a relief, and we can now focus on rebuilding without internal strife,” he added.

Aivoji insisted that Jandor’s exit would not weaken the PDP in Lagos but rather strengthen it.

APC: More will join us

APC spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo, welcomed Jandor’s return, saying he had realised the ruling party’s superiority.

He dismissed PDP’s claim that Jandor was sent to destroy their party, describing it as a baseless excuse.

The APC spokesman also emphasised that Jandor’s return signalled growing confidence in the ruling party. “Now that he is back, he is welcome home to take his place on the queue. There are others ahead of him and we need not remind him that APC is a party with structure, discipline and political leadership with experience.”