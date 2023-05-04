Lagos, Ogun, Kano top as internet subscribers hit 154m

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that Nigeria’s active internet subscribers has grown to 154 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The…

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that Nigeria’s active internet subscribers has grown to 154 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The NBS in a report stated that growth was 9.07 per cent from the 141.9m subscribers in Q4 2021.

The report added that MTN had the highest subscribers with 65m users followed by Glo with 45m and Airtel with 41.1m.

On state profile analysis, it disclosed that Lagos State had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q4 2022 with 18.7m followed by Ogun with 9.2m and Kano with 8.4m.

“On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1.1m followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1.2m and 1.4m respectively.”

Meanwhile, it stated that active voice subscribers in Q4 2022 was 222.5m from the 195.4m reported in Q4 2021, indicating a growth rate of 13.87 per cent; while on a quarter-on-quarter basis, it grew by 4.89%.