Lagos: Obasa may return as speaker after GAC, lawmakers’ marathon meeting

The uncertainty surrounding the speakership of the Lagos State House of Assembly deepened yesterday as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) held a marathon meeting with lawmakers to resolve the crisis.

The meeting, which began around 11 a.m., aimed to address the impasse that could pave the way for the return of Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who was impeached on January 13, 2025, while he was in the United States.

In his place, Mojisola Meranda, a lawmaker from Apapa, was elected Speaker. However, while she assumed office last week, she has yet to move into the Speaker’s official quarters, as Obasa insists he remains the rightful Speaker.

Over the weekend, reports emerged suggesting moves to reinstate Obasa, allegedly following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

The GAC, the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, summoned all House members to the Lagos House, Marina, yesterday to resolve the leadership dispute.

All lawmakers attended the meeting, which lasted late into the night. As a result of this, the House did not sit yesterday.

While Meranda’s supporters have been circulating messages claiming the GAC decided she should remain Speaker, a reliable source told Daily Trust that Obasa is likely to return to the position today (Tuesday).

The source, who spoke in confidence, said the GAC ultimately backed Obasa out of respect for the President. Additionally, concerns over the legality of his impeachment reportedly played a role in the decision.

A source familiar with the matter said Obasa was removed using a different mace, whereas the official mace—recognised as the House’s symbol of authority—remains in his possession.

“From the look of things, Meranda is a goner,” the source added, noting that the situation would become clearer today (Tuesday).