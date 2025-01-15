Lagos: New speaker meets APC’s advisory council, seeks blessings

The newly elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, yesterday met with the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, alongside other members of the state assembly.

The meeting occurred barely 24 hours after the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who was ousted for alleged abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency I, became the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Following the meeting, Meranda briefly spoke to the press, explaining that the purpose of the visit was to seek the blessings of the party’s leadership.

“We are here to brief them about what happened at the House of Assembly yesterday (Monday) to seek their blessings, and we have received them,” the speaker said.

Meanwhile, Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I, stated that Obasa’s removal was necessary to uphold the “sanctity” and “integrity” of the House.