Lagos moves to avert Apapa gridlock in Lekki-Epe, deploys e-call up system

The Lagos State Government has approved the deployment of an electronic call-up system for the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor.

The intention is to avert severe congestion caused by articulated trucks accessing the port corridor.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting that had in attendance top government functionaries from the Ministry of Transportation, representatives of Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, Lagos Free Trade Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Messrs. Call up Technologies.

City & Crime reports that there have been fears over a possible transfer of the gridlock being experienced in Apapa Lagos to Lekki-Epe corridor which is currently experiencing heavy traffic jams.

The corridor, which is a major free trade zone, plays host to several big firms including the Dangote Petrochemical Plant (refineries) and the Lekki Deep Seaport, among others.

To avoid a replica of Apapa gridlock, the state government believes there is an urgent need to implement a sustainable, effective and technology-driven solution of truck movement in the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Oladeinde disclosed that the application of an e-call-up system will help synchronise the movement of trucks accessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko Junction to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.