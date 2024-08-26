Lagos monarch’s son gunned down

Gunmen have reportedly murdered Demola, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye, in the Ajiran community of Agungi Area, Lekki, Lagos…

Gunmen have reportedly murdered Demola, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye, in the Ajiran community of Agungi Area, Lekki, Lagos State.

The incident which happened on Monday along Chevron Drive, led to tension within the community.

An estate in the community confirmed the development in a notice by its management.

“This is to notify all residents that Ajiran (Agungi) king’s son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebeano Supermarket) this morning.

“We, therefore, plead to our esteemed residents to avoid Chevron area, Agungi and Ajiran for now for their safety,” the notice said.

Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, in a statement said the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

Hundeyin said the prince was attacked along Chevron Drive while driving in his black Toyota Corolla.

The statement said: “He was attacked near Bourdilon Court Estate Gate by four armed men driving in a white mini bus.

“The attackers shot and stabbed him to death. The scene had been visited and one expanded cartridge was recovered while the corpse had been moved to a morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“The case will be transferred to SCIID Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.”