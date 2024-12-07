Lagos: Many injured in multiple auto crash

Passengers onboard two commercial buses sustained injuries in an accident that occurred at Ijora area of Lagos on Saturday morning.

The accident involved an unregistered articulated truck, and other vehicles, including a white FORD bus, registration number FKJ-476YG, a fully loaded 18 seater NISSAN commercial transit bus, registration number FST-805YH, a gold Toyota COROLLA saloon car, registration number RBC-702BQ, a grey seven seater Grand Caravan space bus, registration number LSD-954CY and a fully loaded 14 seater Volkswagen transporter commercial bus, registration number EPE-381YBD.

Though, no one died in the accident, drivers of the vehicles and some of the victims had already left the scene before the arrival of emergency workers.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said preliminary investigations revealed that the articulated truck laden with two 20ft containers suffered brake failure, while descending the bridge and uncontrollably rammed into six vehicles.

He said no one died as a result of the accident, but the driver of the fully loaded Ford commercial bus and five other people suffered minor injuries and had all left the scene before the arrival of the emergency responders while other passengers escaped unscathed.

“LASEMA coordinated the Recovery Operation. The Agency has activated appropriate Safety Measures at the incident scene in order to avoid any secondary accident with collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a smooth operation” he added.